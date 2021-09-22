CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico Police seek missing 15-year-old girl

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbiCw_0c3pWOyA00
Meghan Simmons

Henrico Police need your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Meghan Simmons left the 5000 block of Fairlake Lane in Glen Allen during the early afternoon Tuesday. At 2:15 pm, she was reported missing after having been seen last entering the woods near Echo Lake Park.

Simmons is 5’1″, 130 pounds, with colored brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and white pants.

If you have information about her whereabouts, contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

