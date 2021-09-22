Richmond at Scotland volleyball postponed due to moisture issues

The gym floor at Scotland High School dealt with moisture issues Tuesday. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School’s gymnasium has had issues with moisture since the new floor was installed after flooding about three years ago, according to Scotland assistant athletic director Adam Romaine.

The moisture issue popped up again Tuesday evening as the Richmond and Scotland junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams warmed up ahead of their clash. Slippery floor conditions from the moisture condensation forced the postponement of both volleyball games to Wednesday night.

“We’ve had this problem — it seems to happen every August and September,” Romaine said. “For some reason, if you adjust the air a little bit, it throws the whole thing out of whack.”

Romaine said the floor was fine as of about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, but the air was adjusted because of how cold it was in the gym. That, along with the humidity and moisture outside due to the rain, caused the slippery conditions on the floor.

“Once everyone is out of here, it probably takes about 2-3 hours,” Romaine said of the air circulation system drying out the gym.

Volleyball wasn’t the only sport affected by the moisture Tuesday. Scotland and Richmond cross country were both supposed to run at a meet in Lee County Wednesday, but that was moved to Tuesday because of the threat of rain and then was again moved to Thursday after the inclement weather on Tuesday.

Scotland boys soccer and girls tennis also had games postponed because of the weather, and Richmond girls tennis even had a game postponed, as well.

