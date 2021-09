Jessica Ann Henning, 43, of Winfield, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Wichita. Memorial services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to “The Olivia Henning College Fund.” Donations can be left in the care of the funeral home.