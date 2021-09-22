CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Acorn TV October 2021 Schedule Announced

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcorn TV has announced the titles that are coming to the AMC-owned streaming service in October. The Acorn TV October 2021 lineup adds to the service’s wide variety of acclaimed English and foreign-language dramas, engaging comedies, documentaries and more. The Acorn TV October 2021 schedule includes new episodes from Midsomer...

www.vitalthrills.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

New On Hulu In October 2021: Daily Streaming Schedule For TV, Movies & More

Hulu’s October, 2021 schedule has a wealth of originals, catalog titles and season premieres. Among the originals is the series premiere of Dopesick starring Michael Keaton on October 13. In terms of season premieres, Hulu will offer the new season’s episodes of ‘SNL’ every Saturday, starting October 3. And speaking of catalog titles, the service has 10 popular Star Trek films dropping October 1. See below for the full list of programming available on Hulu in October. October 1 A.I. Artificial Intelligence Air Force One Ali The Bachelorette (S13) Big Sky (season premiere) Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween Boxcar Bertha Cake (season premiere) Cedar Rapids Chasing Papi Class Clifford Clockstoppers Code 46 Crimson Tide Date Night Dead of Winter Diary of...
TV SERIES
Collider

Exclusive: 'Dalgliesh' Trailer Reveals a Thrilling New Murder Mystery Series on Acorn TV

Are you ready to get an early look at Acorn TV's new literary investigation drama? Collider can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the upcoming season of Dalgliesh, premiering this fall exclusively on AMC Networks' British and International online streaming service. It stars Bertie Carvel as the titular detective Adam Dalgliesh, following him as he travels the countryside in 1970s England solving all sorts of interesting murder mysteries. The series was adapted for TV based on the bestselling Adam Dalgliesh Mystery novels by P.D. James, and will premiere starting on November 1.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Finding Alice: Keeley Hawes Finds Dark Humor at the Edge of Loss on Acorn TV

I’ve been watching episodes of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries on Acorn TV with a friend recently, a weekly ritual of comforting programming that has been a balm in These Times. Last week as we flipped over to the latest 1920s-set Australian detecting adventure, she asked, “so what else is good on Acorn?” My sincere reply was “I think you’d like anything on it.” (We have a more detailed answer here). Acorn TV is like an expanded version of what used to be primarily the domain of PBS: British import shows (although there are also Canadian, Australian, and general European series). For the most part they’re fairly light and short, a placidly pleasant mix of crime dramas and comedies and primarily character-driven series. It doesn’t house zeitgeist titles, but all the same, the catalogue is unified by a general tone of TV shows that calmly wash over you. If you like one or more of its series, you’ll probably like the rest.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allan Hawco
Person
Martin Clunes
asapland.com

Midseason TV & Streaming Premiere Schedule

Midseason is underway and it’s finally the time when we tune into the broadcasting summer shows. If you are not having fun in the sun; it really does means you are there enjoying the coolness of your AC. Enjoy the fun of most of the TV shows and premiere shows with this midseason.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acorn Tv#Android Tv#Fire Tv#Roku Tv#Tv Streaming#Amc#The Acorn Tv#Midsomer Murders Season#Chromecast#Amazon Fire Tv#Xfinity#Ios#Doyle Season 4#Canadian#P I#French#Lartigues Lorenzi#Family Business#British
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

‘Welcome to Earth’ Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series “Welcome to Earth,” starring Will Smith and streaming this December. The series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by accredited travelers as he explores Earth’s greatest wonders as well as its most hidden secrets. “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

NBCUniversal Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That 14 Of Its Networks Could Soon Go Dark On Streaming Platform; YouTube Says It Will Cut Prices If No Deal Is Reached – Update

UPDATED with YouTube TV response. As a carriage dispute with NBCUniversal broke into public view, the Google-owned streaming platform announced an unusual plan if the parties are unable to reach a deal by Thursday’s deadline. In a blog post, YouTube TV said if it is prepared to lower the monthly price for its service by $10, from $64.99 to $54.99, for as long as the NBCU networks remain dark. As to the negotiations, “Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider,” the company wrote. “In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks...
NFL
Awful Announcing

NBCUniversal uses social accounts, including @NBCSports, to tell customers their networks could go dark on YouTube TV

The latest carriage dispute is between NBCUniversal and YouTube TV. On Sunday night (during NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football broadcast), that led to NBCUniversal using various platforms, including their @NBCSports Twitter account, to push out information that their channels might no longer be available on YouTube TV around a carriage dispute. Here’s how this looked in a @NBCSports tweet:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVLine

The Boys' 'R-Rated' College-Set Spinoff Ordered to Series at Amazon

The Boys is officially enrolling in college: Amazon Prime has given a series order to a spinoff set at a supes university. Additionally, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) have stepped in as showrunners, replacing Craig Rosenberg, who exited due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter. Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the untitled offshoot takes place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes” aka supes, which is run by Vought International. The spinoff will be an irreverent, “R-rated” series that explores the lives of...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy