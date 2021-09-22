Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 at UFC 266 now a middleweight fight

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre says that he should have retired following his win over Nick Diaz in 2013. St-Pierre fought Diaz at UFC 158 in March 2013 in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and he won a unanimous decision with a dominant showing that night at Bell Centre. St-Pierre then returned to the Octagon at UFC 167 later that year, where he won a controversial split decision over Johny Hendricks to defend his belt. However, soon after defeating Hendricks, GSP walked away from MMA, though he later returned in 2017 as a middleweight when he defeated Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to claim the 185lbs strap.

