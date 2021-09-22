CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 at UFC 266 now a middleweight fight

Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler 2 will now be a middleweight fight. According to MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, the rematch at UFC 266 on Saturday between the two fan favorites has been changed from a welterweight scrap to a middleweight bout. The specific reason for the late change wasn’t revealed but the fight will still be a five-round non-title fight. Although there has been no reason for the move, both Diaz and Lawler have expressed a desire to cut less weight these days.

bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre on Nick Diaz’s late weight change request for UFC 266: “He’s either, I’m sorry to say it, stupid or extremely clever”

Georges St-Pierre has shared his thoughts on Nick Diaz’s last minute weight change request for his UFC 266 rematch with Robbie Lawler. Diaz (26-9 MMA) and Lawler (28-15 MMA) originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47, with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.
UFC
