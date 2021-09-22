Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 at UFC 266 now a middleweight fight
Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler 2 will now be a middleweight fight. According to MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, the rematch at UFC 266 on Saturday between the two fan favorites has been changed from a welterweight scrap to a middleweight bout. The specific reason for the late change wasn’t revealed but the fight will still be a five-round non-title fight. Although there has been no reason for the move, both Diaz and Lawler have expressed a desire to cut less weight these days.www.bjpenn.com
