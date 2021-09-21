Dine In The Shade Of An 800-Year-Old Tree At The Oak Restaurant In West Virginia
Just outside one of West Virginia’s most famed state parks you can find an unparalleled dining opportunity: The Oak Restaurant.
If you’re traveling through the area at any season of the year, The Oak Restaurant is an experience you can’t afford to miss. Learn more at The Oak’s website or Facebook page. Combine it with an adventure-filled trip to the Pipestem Resort along the nearby Bluestone River for the perfect getaway into some of the state’s most scenic countryside. Be sure to call ahead for reservations!
Address: The Oak, 4 Bailey Drive, Pipestem Knob Rd, Pipestem, WV 25979, USA
