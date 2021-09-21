Blue Cross Hosts “Medicare Made Easy” Virtual Educational Event
Blue Cross Hosts “Medicare Made Easy” Virtual Educational Event Tuesday at 10 a.m. Medicare experts will share tips to keep in mind during Annual Enrollment Period. BATON ROUGE –The Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare beneficiaries begins Oct. 15 and lasts until Dec. 7. Get information and resources to help you pick the plan that’s right for you during Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s Medicare Made Easy Facebook Live educational event. The virtual educational event takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.www.westcentralsbest.com
Comments / 0