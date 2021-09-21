CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Blue Cross Hosts “Medicare Made Easy” Virtual Educational Event

westcentralsbest.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Cross Hosts “Medicare Made Easy” Virtual Educational Event Tuesday at 10 a.m. Medicare experts will share tips to keep in mind during Annual Enrollment Period. BATON ROUGE –The Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare beneficiaries begins Oct. 15 and lasts until Dec. 7. Get information and resources to help you pick the plan that’s right for you during Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s Medicare Made Easy Facebook Live educational event. The virtual educational event takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVW

SWIRCA & More to host event to help sift through Medicare mail

EVANSVILLE, Ind – In early Fall, Medicare beneficiaries and their loved ones receive a great deal of mail in regard to Medicare. As the mail starts to pile up, it can become extremely overwhelming in deciding on what to keep, toss, or shred. SWIRCA & More in collaboration with Indiana...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Brainerd Dispatch

Crow Wing Energized hosts virtual event about veteran suicide

Crow Wing Energized would like to give veterans a platform to share their stories and their struggles with mental health issues. The National Veterans Suicide Prevention's annual report shows the total number of deaths by suicide among veterans remains at very high levels. After reaching an all-time high in 2017, the numbers declined in 2018 and 2019. Despite that, 6,261 veterans still died by suicide in 2019.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
kniakrls.com

Crossroads of Pella Hosting Welcome to Medicare

The deadline to sign up for the Crossroads of Pella free Welcome to Medicare Seminar is this Tuesday. The event itself will take place on Tuesday, September 28th at 5:30pm in the Pella Community Center Auditorium (2nd floor). All presenters are trained by the State of Iowa Insurance Division and work as Senior Health Insurance Information Program Counselors.
PELLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
wspa.com

Best Buy to host virtual hiring event on Sept. 23 for seasonal positions

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Best Buy is hosting a virtual hiring event on Sept. 23 for seasonal positions. New this year, candidates will have to submit a video interview, according to a press release. Best Buy offers benefits including career development opportunities. Those benefits include:. Minimum of $15 per hour...
JOBS
defendernetwork.com

United Negro College Fund hosts virtual walk for education

UNCF will conduct its second National Virtual Walk for Education on Saturday, September 18. Viewers are invited to walk, run, bike and/or dance along with the digital program to help raise funds for students of color across the United States who are trying to get to and through college. The...
COLLEGES
bowienewsonline.com

NGH hosting social security, Medicare informational program

Dealing with Social Security and Medicare boggle the mind. It can be complicated and incredibly time-consuming due to the many options available. The staff at Nocona General Hospital and Modern Woodmen of America see these frustrations regularly and feel compelled to provide as much education as possible to our community on these issues.
BOWIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Social Workers#Blue Cross Hosts#Healthcare#Facebook Live#Louisiana Facebook#Blue Cross#Tiktok#Louisiana Blue Cross#Louisianians#The Blue Cross#Blue Shield Association
The Associated Press

BYJU’S FutureSchool Announces Free Virtual Math Event for Students Hosted by Leading Math Educators

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- BYJU’S FutureSchool the leading live one-on-one online learning platform, will host CreatorSpace: MathMagic, a free virtual event focused on making math fun and exciting for young learners, featuring eminent experts Dr. Jo Boaler, Nomellini-Olivier Professor of Mathematics Education at the Stanford Graduate School of Education and Michael Borcherds, Chief Technology Officer of GeoGebra, the dynamic mathematics software company.
EDUCATION
wvlt.tv

CVS to host one-day virtual career event in hopes to hire 25,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CVS announced that the company will be recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on September 24. Officials said that the new positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
eastcountytoday.net

Rep. McNerney to Host Virtual Event on Mental Health

Stockton, CA – September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and to raise awareness and open a dialogue about mental health and suicide prevention, Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) will host a virtual event on Tuesday, September 21st from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT to discuss the importance of caring for our mental health.
STOCKTON, CA
wxxinews.org

Blue Cross Arena to require COVID-19 vaccinations for events

Officials with the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester have announced that all guests ages 12 and older will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend all concerts, performances and live sporting events at the venue, including games for both the Rochester Americans and Knighthawks. “We all want...
ROCHESTER, NY
kttn.com

Missouri Chamber Manufacturing Alliance to host Virtual Manufacturing Day event

Each October, factories across Missouri open their doors to students as a way to showcase careers in the manufacturing industry. The Missouri Chamber Manufacturing Alliance is taking this annual tradition online with a statewide virtual Manufacturing Day event on October 1, 2021. Nearly 6,000 students are already registered for this...
POLITICS
Monroe Local News

Piedmont and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield increase access to high-quality healthcare services for Medicare Advantage Members

Agreement makes it easier for Anthem Medicare members to see Piedmont’s care providers. Atlanta (Sept. 16, 2021) – Piedmont and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced today that the health system has joined Anthem’s Medicare Advantage network, which will help bring lower out-of-pocket costs for Anthem’s Medicare Advantage members. This agreement went into effect September 15, 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Park offers virtual education programs

The interpretation and resource education staff at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park have recorded several virtual education programs and placed them online. The programs are designed to help facilitate student learning and to help students to gain a better understanding of the park’s multi-layered history, including American Indians, the Civil War and local geography. Adults are also welcome to watch the informative programs.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy