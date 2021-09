Meria Phein is a boss in Aureum Falls in Tales of Arise and is weak against the earth element. Thankfully, you can use Law to knock it out of the skies and continue pummeling it to death. The battle where this boss fight takes place is a wide cliffside that you can freely maneuver around. Whenever Meria Phein flies up, it will then try to dive down towards your team when it wants to land. The big battlefield allows your team to easily dodge these strikes, so be sure to keep moving when it flies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO