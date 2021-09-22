CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Dangerous asteroid approaches Earth this Wednesday (22). Is there a risk of collision?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Wednesday (25), a space rock orbiting the Sun will pass as close as possible to our planet. It is the asteroid 130 NY1, which at 11h35 (Brasilia time), will be approximately 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth — a distance that is four times that between us and the Moon. So you can rest assured that this distance is safe enough that there is no risk of collision with the Earth.

#Earth#Near Earth Asteroids#Asteroid Day#Ny1#Canaltech News#Neo#0 21 Astronomical#National Observatory
