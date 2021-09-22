Insider: Honor roll

Woodland Sports Park • 2001 East St. Woodland, CA 95776 Organized by Headfirst Honor Roll Camps. * Please note: you will have the option to register at a secondary position on the next page of registration. This event is open to student-athletes from the Classes of 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. This is a two-day event (lodging is not provided). Check-in will begin at 7:00am on Saturday, September 19. The approximate hours of programming will be from 7:30am to 8:30pm on Day 1 - and 7:30am to 5:00pm on Day 2. More detailed information will be provided to attendees as camp dates approach via email and pre-camp webinar. Note: Headfirst Honor Roll Camps are open to any and all applicants who will graduate from high school in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, limited only by high school graduation year and camp capacity.

WOODLAND, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO