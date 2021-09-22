Franco reports to Triple-A, nears Rays return

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays returned home to Tropicana Field on Thursday to a welcome sight: rookie phenom Wander Franco hitting in the cage and working out on the field. Franco has been on the 10-day injured list since Saturday due to right hamstring tightness, but he’s making encouraging progress toward a return at some point before the end of the regular season. When the 20-year-old shortstop went down in Detroit last week, manager Kevin Cash initially said his recovery timeline would range between two and three weeks. The way things are going, it seems like he’ll be on the early side of that projection.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO