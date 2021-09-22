CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franco reports to Triple-A, nears Rays return

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG -- Rookie phenom Wander Franco is nearly ready to rejoin the Rays lineup. Franco, Tampa Bay’s switch-hitting shortstop, reported to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to begin his Minor League rehab assignment and took part in an afternoon workout on the field at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Manager Kevin Cash said Franco had five at-bats in live batting practice and fielded ground balls at shortstop during Durham’s off-day.

