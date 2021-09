Zdeno Chara will be playing a 24th NHL season, and he'll be doing so with one of his former teams. No, not the Boston Bruins. Not the Ottawa Senators either. The 44-year-old defenseman is signing a one-year deal with the New York Islanders, the team announced Saturday. Chara was drafted by the Islanders way back in 1996 and played four seasons with the team from 1997-2001 before being traded to the Senators.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO