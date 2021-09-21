CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas' Casey Thompson Looks To Win With Preparation & Production

By Cole Thompson
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 7 days ago

Texas running back Roschon Johnson calls Casey Thompson "OCD" with his life. Everything had to be an in order and nothing can be out of place.

That includes even in his bedroom.

"If you walk in his apartment, his bed is made, he has all his clothes in line, color-coded," Johnson said.

For a quarterback in college football, the little details matter most. It's the difference between scoring points and causing a turnover.

That's the job of a quarterback, right? Move the ball, control the clock, find the end zone. Thompson's done a pretty decent job of that in the last four games.

Going back to the second half of the 2020 Alamo Bowl, the Longhorns have punted twice with the junior commanding the offense. They've scored on 16 or 18 total drives as well.

“Casey is a grinder. He’s a worker,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. “I think inevitably hard work pays off. And I think that all the extra little things that he does in preparation, whether it’s physical or mental, help him perform to the level of which he’s trying to perform."

Let's face reality for a second; Texas' 58-0 win over Rice should only be recognized in the sense that it's a W on the record. Rice plays in Conference USA and was pulverized by Horns' ground and pound game.

Of course, Thompson was a key factor in said stomping — scoring on seven of his eight drives with the lone mistake being an interception. His pick-six against D'Shawn Jamison in the Orange-White game ate at him for months.

That interception can't. Quarterbacks have to have a short mind on mistakes. They have to be even shorter when it comes to conference play.

Texas (2-1) will take on Texas Tech (3-0) Saturday at home. No surprise, Thompson will get the start, but his overthinking demeanor can't affect his game's outcome. The Red Raiders currently lead the Big 12 with five interceptions and ranked third in pass defense.

Is Thompson up for the challenge?

"I’m very comfortable in the environment," Thompson said. "I’ve been playing quarterback for a long time, and like I said, I trust in my training and my preparation.”

Again, it's the little things that can make or break a quarterback. It's likely what made Sark's decision a tad easier when deciding between Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card for the title of QB1 in Week 4.

Thompson was near flawless following the interception. Texas converted 70 percent on third down with the Oklahoma native leading the charge. Thompson also found his new No. 1 target in Xavier Worthy, connecting with him seven times for a team-high 88 yards and a touchdown.

Even though Card, who started the first two games for Texas, didn't look terrible, Thompson looked better. The offense looked better. Plays that could be ending in three-and-outs were being extending, primarily in the passing game.

"I think all those things add up to, when you put in the work, when an opportunity presents itself, you can take advantage of it," Sarkisian said. "And that’s kind of what he’s doing.”

When Thompson game preps, he's like a machine. Number by number, play by play, he meticulously goes through each set in his head. He writes it down. He runs it over and over and over until it's seeped in.

Yes, the OCD working at its finest. It's called a disorder, but that's not the case for Thompson.

Instead, it's the reason he's the starting quarterback for the Horns. It's likely the reason no one will be more prepared for Saturday than the man calling the shots under center.

"He just does everything to a T in a sense," Johnson said. "That's just the type of person he is and ever since I met him, he's been like that."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
LonghornCountry

Texas Hoops Secures Visit With Talented 5-Star Forward

Texas Hoops Secures Official Visit With Elite Forward Dillon Mitchell. Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns are on the brink of beginning one of the most anticipated seasons in the history of the Texas men's basketball program. But before the season tips off on Nov. 9 against Houston Baptist, Beard...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas Tech#American Football#Conference Usa#The Red Raiders#Ocd#The Longhorns Country
LonghornCountry

Big 12 Rankings: Is Texas Back In The Top Spot?

A 70-point showcase and still not ranked? Ok cool, Hook'Em. If the Associated Press refuses to allow Texas (3-1, 1-0) to see its name back in the top 25, we all know the polls are rigged. Keep in mind that Clemson (2-2) lost in overtime to an unranked North Carolina State and is averaging 21.8 points per game.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

2023 QB Arch Manning Is Reportedly Down To These 2 Schools

2023 Super QB Recruit Arch Manning Reportedly Down To Texas and Georgia. Arch Manning might be the most coveted recruit in the entire country, regardless of position or classification, and the Longhorns have been one of many top programs, along with Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, and Georgia to make him a priority.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LonghornCountry

Live Updates: Texas vs. Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to face off from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in what will be the Big 12 conference opener for both teams. The two teams will be facing off for the 71st time, with Texas leads the all-time...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
540
Followers
830
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy