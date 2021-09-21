ICYMI: September 21st, 2021 Cardinal Sports Report

(undated) -- If you missed the Tuesday, September 21st KXRA Cardinal Sports Report, check out the podcast here!. Travis Hochhalter noted that many of his athletes from the Alexandria Girls' Cross Country and Boys' Cross Country teams were able to compete last Thursday in Little Falls, before severe weather rumbled through. The adverse weather did cancel portions of the event, though the JV and Varsity teams were able to compete, with the Alexandria Girls' team finishing first out of 19 that ran full teams. The Cardinal Boys' Varsity team also earned a top-10 team finish.