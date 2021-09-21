Strong start to season for Lady Southerners volleyball

This week saw a long drought come to an end for the Pella Christian boys cross country team, in addition to another strong finish for the Eagles girls’ squad. For the first time since 2010, the Pella Christian boys cross country team enters the Iowa Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings as the #20 team in Class 1A. The Eagles proved they belong among the top teams in their class, as they defeated two ranked teams in the Oskaloosa meet Tuesday night. The Pella Christian girls cross country squad didn’t qualify for team scoring on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the Eagles from having a great meet. Joslyn Terpstra’s second place finish at Oskaloosa Tuesday was her second top two finish in her only two career races, and Jaclyn Holmes finished 6th at Oskaloosa for her second top ten finish of the season. With all the success they have had this season, Eagles’ Head Coach Mike Buccheit is excited to see how his team stacks up with a top program in Class 1A.

PELLA, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO