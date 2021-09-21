CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong start to season for Lady Southerners volleyball

By Martin Couch Sports Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarding Academy found out first-hand how tough the Southside Lady Southerners are at volleyball. Sitting at 6-1 atop the 4A-Central conference standings, Southside defeated Harding Academy 25-13, 25-14 and 25-21 to improve 11-2-1 overall. "Our front row did a great job executing out of serve receive," Southside head volleyball coach...

