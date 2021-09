The Portland Trail Blazers have had a peculiar offseason this year and it could lead to the departure of Damian Lillard. It’s been no secret that Damian Lillard is starting to feel frustrated with the Portland Trail Blazers. Rumors have been rising up this offseason and got to the point where people thought that he may ask for a trade out of Portland. It had gotten so bad that Dame himself had to come out trying to squash the rumors but didn’t entirely silence them.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO