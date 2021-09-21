CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

YMCA to Host S'Moresfest Presented by Teichert on Saturday, October 2

By Via Press Release
ledger.news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshmallow Medallion Competition to Feature 2020 Winner Coleman’s Cupcakes Cakes & Dessert. Sacramento, CA – The YMCA of Superior California will host the third annual S’moresfest presented by Teichert at the Sacramento Central YMCA field outdoors and under the stars on Saturday October 2, from 5:30-9:30pm. S’moresfest is the YMCA’s campfire themed benefit event to raise funds for financial assistance opportunities for YMCA Youth Programs such as childcare, camps, swim lessons, youth sports, and Youth & Government teen leadership programs. S’moresfest presented by Teichert is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for adults to relive beloved camp days - featuring a gourmet barbecue dinner and s'mores competition, craft beer from Crooked Lane Brewing Company, wine bar, and favorite camp games and activities - including archery, axe throwing, cornhole and more. The evening will also include a wine-pull and live auction.

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Society
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mores#Youth Sports#Ymca Youth Programs#Youth Government#President Ceo#Y Assist Fund#Exectutive#Teichert Inc#Desserts
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy