YMCA to Host S'Moresfest Presented by Teichert on Saturday, October 2

Marshmallow Medallion Competition to Feature 2020 Winner Coleman’s Cupcakes Cakes & Dessert. Sacramento, CA – The YMCA of Superior California will host the third annual S’moresfest presented by Teichert at the Sacramento Central YMCA field outdoors and under the stars on Saturday October 2, from 5:30-9:30pm. S’moresfest is the YMCA’s campfire themed benefit event to raise funds for financial assistance opportunities for YMCA Youth Programs such as childcare, camps, swim lessons, youth sports, and Youth & Government teen leadership programs. S’moresfest presented by Teichert is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for adults to relive beloved camp days - featuring a gourmet barbecue dinner and s'mores competition, craft beer from Crooked Lane Brewing Company, wine bar, and favorite camp games and activities - including archery, axe throwing, cornhole and more. The evening will also include a wine-pull and live auction.