In Memory: Brian Scott (1938 - 2021)
Brian Scott passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on September 13, 2021. He was born October 23, 1938, in Kirkburton, England. Brian worked many years as a chauffeur and tour guide. He loved to fish in Canada, boating, traveling in his RV, telling a good story, golfing with the SIRS 96 and volunteering at the Interfaith thrift store. He spent time planting and harvesting fruits and vegetables in his garden. But most of all he loved a plate of fish and chips with a pint of good English beer.www.ledger.news
