CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Doctors Reporting Shortage Of Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

By Karl Torp
News On 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors call it a COVID-19 treatment that is proving to shorten hospital stays: monoclonal antibodies. The man-made antibodies are designed to attach to the spike protein of coronavirus, enabling the virus to easily spread. But a number of clinics in the state offering the medicine said their supplies have recently...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Pfizer studying oral drug to prevent COVID-19 in those exposed

NEW YORK - Pfizer has begun mid-to-late stage trials of an oral COVID-19 drug designed to prevent infection in those who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The drugmaker said Monday it has launched Phase 2/3 of a global clinical trial that aims to enroll up to 2,660 healthy adults who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors Start Giving COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, doctors hope booster shots will protect vulnerable populations. Doctors started giving out Pfizer’s booster shots Monday. The provider KDKA’s Royce Jones spoke with has administered between 8,000 to 10,000 COVID vaccines to date and has been offering predominately Pfizer vaccines at its clinics. Medical Director of Central Outreach Dr. Stacy Lane says the response to the CDC’s new Pfizer booster shot eligibility hasn’t necessarily been overwhelming because many people are content with their first and second doses. But people have been inquiring for months. She administered several Pfizer boosters Monday and currently has 10...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monoclonal Antibodies#Monoclonal Antibody#Osdh#Covid
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Pharmacies Offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For Eligible Individuals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health leaders are hopeful that the rollout of booster doses of vaccines will help in the fight against COVID-19. Those doses are available for certain groups of people as stores and medical offices open this morning. Walgreens is one of many locations who are offering booster shots for those who are eligible. You can schedule an appointment or walk-in and get the vaccine booster. Other pharmacies and doctors are also administering a third dose of the vaccine to patients. The medical director at Central Outreach gave out several booster doses on Monday, but says the response hasn’t been overwhelming because many people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
East Texas News

Infectious disease doctor addresses monoclonal antibody therapy

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. “The best strategy is prevention which is through vaccination. In addition, continue to do masking and physical distancing.”. These are the words of Dr. Nagakrishnal Nachimuthu, an infectious disease physician at CHI St. Luke’s Health...
HEALTH
News On 6

Confusion About COVID Booster Dose Leads Doctors To ‘Clear The Air’

Mixed messaging has caused tremendous confusion throughout this pandemic about who should get the vaccine and who should not, and now we are hearing questions about the booster dose. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation Poll, 38% of the public says the booster information has been confusing. "I have had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy