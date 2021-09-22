Overturned tanker shuts down I-85S in northeast Charlotte, officials say

WSOC Traffic Report

CHARLOTTE — An overturned tanker shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Exit 45 Tuesday night in Charlotte, fire officials tweeted.

The wreck happened at about 8 p.m. near the West W.T. Harris Boulevard Exit. The DOT said the scene should be cleared by around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Expect significant delays.

Detour:

Motorist are advised to take Exit 48 (I-485 Outer) to Exit 23A (I-77 South), take I-77 South for 6 miles to Exit 13 to re-access I-85.

It is not known if there were any injuries.

