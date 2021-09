The Pacers begin the 2021-22 NBA season sounding like a team that has hit rock bottom and is ready to work their way back in a positive direction. Mind you, when I say this team has hit rock bottom, I don’t mean the organization has hit rock bottom. I mean this current team, with generally the same core players under the direction of Kevin Pritchard that has battled together over the past few years. They have hit rock bottom thanks to the physical and mental toll of the past two years which forced the group to imbibe a crazy cocktail filled with far too many injuries (physical) and coaching changes amid fluctuating COVID concerns and restrictions (mental).

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO