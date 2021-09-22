CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Hole co-founder dies after bout with COVID-19

By Sam Gordon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Rivera, a longtime Raiders fan who helped found the franchise’s Black Hole section of fans in Oakland, died earlier this week after battling COVID-19. “Rob was the Black Hole,” said Wayne Mabry, aka “Violator,” a longtime Raiders fan who would cheer the team in the Black Hole alongside Rivera. “His passion with the Black Hole, I’ve seen it circle the globe. My word is ‘generations.’ We’ve got generations of Black Hole members, and I hope these chapters continue to flourish and remember what that’s about.”

