Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Q: Any news on regarding whether Robert Thomas is going to sign?. A: Prior to the start of the development camp sessions today, Blues players and other locals -- we think that was Logan Brown out there -- were skating at Centene. Robert Thomas was on the ice. So that tells me he's expecting to be in camp. He's got a week to get a deal done. As Doug Armstrong said last time I asked him about how things were going, all it takes is one phone call. So he's going to sign.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO