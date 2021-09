WATERTOWN — Of those who claim they have a valid reason for not being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, health care employees have the weakest argument. First of all, they work in the industry that has the best answers to concerns over the vaccines. This includes how effective the vaccinations have proven to be and their long-term effects on people. Staff members of medical facilities should know how to seek out the most current and soundest advice from experts and follow their guidelines.

