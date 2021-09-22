CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benefit of the doubt.

 7 days ago

The past 6 years have been magical. We all know what has been accomplished. The man responsible for it all knows what he is doing. Please simmer down and give him the opportunity to fix it. Maybe they lose 2-3 games this year, so what. He knows that the offense has issues and it will get corrected. Sometimes you have to step back and appreciate where this program is compared to most programs. I remember not to long ago getting excited for a birth to the Peach bowl or the first ACC championship game appearance. This might be a off year or this team could win it all. Slow down and appreciate every win. Go Tigers.

Just did a quick comparison b/t 2020 & 2021 offense

Between the two units, we have TWO out of 11 who are starting the same position last year that they're starting this year (for the BC game) - Will Putnam at RG and EJ Williams at WR (who is currently listed as a co-starter with Ladson). TWO out of ELEVEN. We have one OL who started last year (Bockhorst) but he started at LG and this year he's at center. Just a bit of a difference there.
