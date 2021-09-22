Benefit of the doubt.

The past 6 years have been magical. We all know what has been accomplished. The man responsible for it all knows what he is doing. Please simmer down and give him the opportunity to fix it. Maybe they lose 2-3 games this year, so what. He knows that the offense has issues and it will get corrected. Sometimes you have to step back and appreciate where this program is compared to most programs. I remember not to long ago getting excited for a birth to the Peach bowl or the first ACC championship game appearance. This might be a off year or this team could win it all. Slow down and appreciate every win. Go Tigers.