CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Electric Vehicle Parts Makers Are a Green Play

By Eric Reed
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RoRKo_0c3pOFjx00

The electric vehicle revolution is essentially here. It will be expensive and disruptive. It will create enormous opportunities for investors of every stripe. Perhaps most importantly, writes Jim Collins, it will come in large part from the mainstream market that EVs have so far largely ignored.

As Collins wrote recently in Real Money: “Elon Musk can bring on stage a guy in a robot suit at Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report AI Day and grab all the media attention, but the move toward electrification won't be that simple. Also, crucially, it won't just involve entry-luxury and luxury cars, which comprise the entirety of Tesla's current offer.”

The shift to electric vehicles is much bigger than any one company, Collins adds. “What I am talking about here is process. The process of shifting from vehicles powered by internal combustion engines to those powered by batteries. This process is enormous, global, and will cost trillions of dollars. Governments will subsidize some of that, but the real economic value (and, presumably, share price appreciation) will be created by the true innovators.”

Electric cars have so far been essentially a luxury product, one driven by the technology’s high prices and first-adopter demand. The electric cars which hit the market tend to be technological wonders, but that doesn’t do much for someone who just needs a way to get to and from work in the morning.

This is why Collins is paying so much attention to companies that are developing more market-friendly versions of EV technology. Companies which can make electric vehicle components at a mass market price will be poised for potentially explosive growth in the years to come, he argues.

At a recent conference, Collins writes: “William Trainer of Vicinity Motor VEV described how Vicinity will use the revenues from its existing ICE-powered bus business to fund a new completely electric offer called the Lightning, This product features BMW (BMWYY) -supplied batteries located under the bus' floor, as opposed to the Rube Goldberg-style on-the-roof solutions offered by companies like Proterra PTRA, which I have mentioned as an attractive short in prior columns.

For Vicinity’s solutions to work they “will need to be designed in, not retroactively jerry-rigged, and that's where Exro's EXROF CEO Sue Ozdemir and the company's core coil driver technology enter the picture. Batteries produce power in direct current, or DC, and motors spin a vehicle's wheels using power inputs captured in alternating current, or AC, like the kind you get from your wall outlet at home. That's a gross oversimplification of the process, admittedly, but what it points out is that there needs to be an inverter, which changes voltage from DC to AC. Exro's coil drivers enable multiple torque profiles to be created from the same electrical input, so it's especially useful for vehicles that are heavier than passenger cars, and buses obviously fit that description.”

These are infrastructure companies. They aren’t building artificial intelligence pilots or buttons to make your car break the sound barrier. Instead they’re building the nuts and bolts products that will go into millions of vehicles in the years to come.

And that’s the kind of thing, Collins says, that investors should pay attention to.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation UK

How rising wholesale electricity prices will affect the switch to electric vehicles

Europe is facing an energy crisis thanks to low wind-power generation, broken connections that allow electricity to be shared across nations and shrinking nuclear energy sources. The UK has responded by burning more gas to produce electricity – but gas prices are at a record high. The result is that wholesale electricity costs are at their highest levels in years, and this is having a knock-on effect for anything that uses electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Electric Vehicle Relays Market Analysis In Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | $ 21.42 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle relays market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The electric vehicle relays market is poised to grow by USD 21.42 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Motley Fool

3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

Ford is diversifying toward EVs. Lucid Group is challenging established automakers with competitive technology but has yet to achieve scale. ChargePoint Holdings continues to expand its infrastructure in lockstep with increased EV adoption. Despite optimism for a Biden infrastructure bill that supports electric vehicles, many automakers have seen their share...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicle Electrification#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Vicinity Motor Vev#Bmwyy#Exrof#Ac#Dc
UPI News

Hyundai to feature facial recognition in electric vehicles

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor announced it will include a new facial recognition system in its forthcoming GV 60, the first electric sport utility vehicle from its Genesis brand. The company said Thursday that drivers of the GV60 will be able to open its doors...
CARS
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
freightwaves.com

Getting charging infrastructure for electric vehicles — Transmission

One of the biggest challenges facing mass electric vehicle adoption is charging infrastructure. Electric chargers have popped up at many retail locations as more people buy electric cars, but owners still need charging capabilities at other places. FreightWaves’ Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey look at how Wallbox is helping solve...
tucson.com

Tucson Tech: Advanced battery maker ready to tackle electric vehicle market

Tucson-based Sion Power Corp. is rolling out its high-performance lithium-metal battery to the world, with plans to supply the electric-vehicle industry from a new manufacturing plant in the Old Pueblo. After working to perfect its advanced lithium battery technology in Tucson for decades, Sion recently announced the commercial availability of...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
cooldavis.org

Electric Vehicles at the Pavilion: National Drive Electric Week 2021

National Drive Electric Week, set for September 25 through October 3, is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more. There are outdoor EVents planned across the country including Davis, Folsom, Napa, and Placerville. The Davis Electric Vehicle Association (DEVA), the City of Davis, Cool Davis, and SacEV invite you to participate! See listing at bottom for national level events.
insideevs.com

Ford Explores Purpose-Built Electric Police Vehicles

Ford has announced that as part of its more than $30 billion investment in electrification through 2025, it also is exploring all-electric, purpose-built law enforcement vehicles. The first step to start development on such EVs will be tests of police vehicles based on existing EVs, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
CARS
Cheddar News

Ideanomics on Going After Racing Tech With Electric Motorcycle Maker Energica

EV firm Ideanomics is working to expand its offerings of electric cars, charging stations, and most recently, electric motorcycles. Executive Chairman Shane McMahon joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s newly increased 70 percent stake in the high-performance electric motorcycle manufacturer Energica based in Italy. He also discussed why adding its motorcycles to the company’s product line was ideal and noted that the decision was a "tech play" for its racing experience as most sectors move toward electric power ⁠— including racing circuits like MotoE, which exclusively uses Energica bikes.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Lucid Dethrones Tesla as Electric Vehicle Range King

When it comes to electric vehicles with really long ranges, there’s a new champion. The EPA just rated a version of the all-new Air sedan from startup automaker Lucid, and says it can drive for up to 520 miles on a single charge. In total, six Lucid vehicles beat the previous record-holder, the Tesla Model S Long Range, which has a range of 405 miles.
CARS
automotive-fleet.com

Performing an Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment

An electric vehicle suitability assessment (EVSA) develops a use case for EV adoption that makes sense for your operation. EVSAs are based on real-world driving profiles and can answer many identified questions in advance. The assessment should consider the following questions:. Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment Questions. Are electric vehicle (EV)...
CARS
gcaptain.com

Electric Ship Battery Maker Announces IPO

Marine battery manufacturer Corvus Energy plans an initial public offering (IPO) later this year on the Norwegian Stock Exchange, said the company’s CEO today. Corvus builds giant batteries for ships such as ferries, cruise ships, and tug boats, and expects the global market for such solutions to be worth $10 billion by 2030.
INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

EV Jagat launched to usher in electric vehicles ecosystem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Powered by government advisory firms and stalwarts from the EV domain,EV Jagat is a platform for all stakeholders in the ecosystem for Electric Vehicles, with a focus on advocacy towards acceptance of EV by Indians, and aReported as India's first such EV ecosystem driver, EV Jagat works with manufacturers of EVs and batteries and with policymakers and citizens to establish the right demand for electric vehicles. It claims to work on the perception of potential consumers and drive them towards EVs, using data analytics and artificial intelligence.
MARKETS
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Cityscape Electric Vehicles

The Smart Concept #1 is a rendering of an electric SUV for the future that would provide drivers and passengers alike with a way to seamlessly get around town on their own terms in an eco-friendly way. The SUV is impressively equipped with ample space within for the driver and passengers, which is further enhanced thanks to the all-glass roof that provides uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape and allows ample light inside. Atmospheric roof lighting would further help to accent the upper section of the vehicle and allow for an illusory experience after dark.
CARS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy