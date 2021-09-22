CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Cramer's 'Executive Decision' — Chevron Looks to Hydrogen and Natural Gas

By Frank Hartzell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDpRL_0c3pOErE00

Chevron is looking to become a very different energy company, the company's CEO told Jim Cramer recently.

In an "Executive Decision" segment on a recent 'Mad Money" episode, Jim Cramer sat down with Mike Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report, on the heels of the company's investor day where they laid out Chevron's sustainability mission and goals. (Find out more about how you can profit from investment ideas on Real Money here.)

Wirth said that Chevron is a very different energy company today than when he joined 40 years ago. But Chevron is listening to shareholders that are demanding more environmental responsibility and increases in sustainability. That's why Chevron has tripled its commitment to invest in faster-growing, lower-carbon energy sources.

You won't see Chevron investing in wind or solar, however, because those areas are maturing. Instead, Chevron is investing in green hydrogen and green natural gas from dairies and landfills. The company has already partnered in a utility-scale green hydrogen project in Utah that will supply electricity to California, for example.

Chevron now has a dual strategy. It aims to continue being a leader in a diverse energy environment while still creating value and returns for its shareholders. There are many markets where electrification doesn't make sense, Wirth told Cramer, and those are places where Chevron can add real value.

As for creating shareholder value, Wirth said Chevron has always been disciplined with its capital allocation and these new investments will be no different.

Also on the oil front, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) - Get Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsored ADR Class B Report signed an agreement to sell its Permian basin assets to ConocoPhillips (COP) - Get ConocoPhillips Report for $9.5 billion cash. Cramer has noted in the past that oil companies aren’t going gung-ho in the Permian, even though oil is over $70, because they’re trying to move toward cleaner energy.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices move sideways as crude oil makes run at 2021 high

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price has declined 0.7 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.17 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 3.8 cents from a month ago and $1.00 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices move sideways as crude oil makes run at 2021 high" The post Gas prices move sideways as crude oil makes run at 2021 high appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
TheStreet

Jim Cramer's Read on Industrial Production

ERIC REED - Industrial Production Shows Steady, But Not Impressive, Gains. U.S. industrial production data has offered a mixed bag for investors, Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts Plus team argue. Cramer and the team reviewed the latest data recently on Real Money. “Industrial production increased 0.4% in August, a...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
gcaptain.com

Worldwide Energy Shortage Shows Up in Surging Coal, Gas and Oil Prices

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) – Record gas and electricity prices in Europe, record coal prices in China, multiyear-high gas prices in the United States and oil prices well above their real long-term average are all manifestations of the same global energy shortage. In the aftermath of the coronavirus recession, energy...
TRAFFIC
etftrends.com

It’s Going to Be an Expensive Winter for Natural Gas

Global supply of natural gas has been at some of its lowest reserves thanks to a year of historic weather events, from freezing, to drought, to hurricanes, and natural gas prices are already surging. With winter still looming, there is increasing concern about shortages as well as exorbitant gas prices that haven’t been seen in over a decade, reports The Wall Street Journal.
TRAFFIC
marcellusdrilling.com

Hydrogen Still in its Infancy for Midstream Oil & Gas

Robert Rapier, a chemical engineer in the energy industry, often writes for both the Forbes.com and OilPrice.com websites. Excellent writer. Rapier recently concluded a four-article series examining Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs in the oil industry, with an emphasis on how some companies are using hydrogen to improve their metrics. The last article in the series (below) tackles the issue of how hydrogen could/might/maybe become a “game-changer” for midstreamers in the oil and gas space. Our takeaway from reading his article is this…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Rising natural gas prices will cost consumers, but there’s an upside for Louisiana industry

Demand for natural gas has risen in recent months while the supply has fallen, causing prices to spike domestically and especially overseas. Louisiana consumers, who may also have to pay to rebuild electricity infrastructure damaged by recent storms, could be stuck paying higher prices for gas and electricity, though there are potential upsides for the state’s industrial sector.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
mining.com

Sewer gas could be used to produce clean hydrogen fuel

Hydrogen sulphide is emitted from manure piles and sewer pipes and is a key byproduct of industrial activities including refining oil and gas, paper production and mining. The process detailed in the study carried out by scientists at The Ohio State University uses little energy and a relatively cheap material—the chemical iron sulphide with a trace amount of molybdenum as an additive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Chevron and a Rally Recipe

If we want to see a sustainable rally, a lot of things need to go right, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. The next few weeks are historically brutal for stocks, he said, but that doesn't mean we can't overcome the seasonal declines. What needs to go right? Cramer outlined 15 things investors will need to see. Unfortunately, they'll need to see all of them.
STOCKS
CNBC

Charts suggest the natural gas price surge isn't finished yet, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that technical analysis indicates the continued rise in natural gas prices is tied to a short squeeze in the commodity. Relief is likely on the horizon, but not immediately, the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that technical analysis indicates the continued...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron Corporation#Natural Gas#Hydrogen#Oil Companies#Executive Decision#Royal Dutch Shell#Adr Class B Report#Permian
Entrepreneur

Chevron (CVX), Mercuria to Form JV to Buy American Natural Gas

Chevron Corporation’s CVX subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. recently inked agreements with one of the world's leading integrated energy and commodities firms Mercuria Energy Trading (Mercuria) to form a joint venture (JV). The new JV will buy American Natural Gas LLC (ANG), a Saratoga Springs, New York-based company, which operates 60 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the United States.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

ExxonMobil & Chevron Highlight the Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

It was a week when oil prices trended slightly upward and natural gas futures registered their highest settlement since February 2014. On the news front, American biggie ExxonMobil XOM confirmed another oil discovery off the coast of Guyana, while smaller rival Chevron CVX agreed to partner renewable fuel producer Gevo to boost the supply of sustainable aviation fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Do no harm on natural gas prices

Like the commodity itself, the market for natural gas is notoriously volatile. Demand rises or falls whenever the weather goes off track, and supply disruptions periodically send prices soaring. In recent months, natural gas prices have shot up as demand increased and supply fell short across the globe. The latest...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a nearly 3-year high; natural-gas futures up 11%

Oil futures climbed Monday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost three years. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, rallied back to their highest level since February 2014. "Both oil and natural gas are expected to continue higher in the months ahead as fundamentals decidedly favor the bulls right now, while momentum and technicals both point to higher prices in the near to medium term," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. U.S. crude inventories have fallen sharply in recent weeks due to the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on energy operations in the Gulf Coast region. For natural gas,...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show an unexpected weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24, defying most expectations for a decline, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory increases of nearly 3.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 359,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 4.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a supply climb of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.2 million-barrel decline for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.40 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $75.29 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

7 Clean Energy Stocks Trading too Hot at the Moment

The current situation in clean energy stocks reminds several analysts of the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. According to data from Morningstar, global inflows into clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) jumped to $14.7 billion in the six months to the end of March, up from only $1.3 billion in the same period a year prior.
STOCKS
MotorTrend Magazine

What Is E15 Gas? A Quick Look at the Fuel's Pros and Cons

During a recent fuel stop, we spotted a pump for E15, a gasoline (blend, not brand) that wasn't on our radar. It is dispensed through pumps with light-blue identifying colors. Maybe you've seen it at your local fuel distributor. Having reported on several different diesel fuels (red, number 2, biodiesel)...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy