MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and his dog are reunited Monday morning after the dog went missing along with a stolen vehicle late last week. Vic, a very friendly 50-pound black lab mix, was inside Lucas Albers' car when it was stolen in Richfield on Friday. (credit: CBS) The car was found abandoned in St. Paul the next day, but Vic was nowhere to be found. Albers posted on Instagram that Vic was found by a man walking through a St. Paul park. View this post on Instagram A post shared by luke (@a_lbers) "He's in good health and good spirits," Albers said. "Vic was pretty thirsty and stinky when we got home but he got a bath and is curled up in bed sleeping."

