MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb in several parts of the country as the delta variant spreads. That has many people rethinking travel plans. Adobe Analytics said flight bookings in August fell 24% compared to July. “Travel and flight bookings are the sectors that are very prone to changes in the pandemic,” said Adobe’s Senior Digital Insights Manager Vivek Pandya. He said the trend continued in September and travelers are also adjusting holiday plans. Thanksgiving flights are down 18% compared to this time in 2019. The trend may be good news for people who are planning to fly. Pandya said...

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO