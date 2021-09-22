Axyon AI, a Deep Learning Solutions Provider for Asset Management, Partners DMALINK
Reveals that it has teamed up with DMALINK as part of its goal to become one of the first “true” AI specialists for financial institutions. The partnership should enable the “first-ever” use of deep learning artificial intelligence to “dynamically manage liquidity, detect market and order anomalies, and create smart algorithms for trade execution in the fiat FX space,” according to an update shared with Crowdfund Insider.www.crowdfundinsider.com
