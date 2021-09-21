Steady Housing Market Expected as Foreclosure Protections Expire
Zillow asked more than 100 real estate experts and economists nationwide for their thoughts on expected home price appreciation over the next five years, inventory, and the state of the market once key pandemic-era housing protections end as part of its third quarter Price Expectations Survey. Few experts polled anticipate foreclosed homes will be significantly adding to housing stock. Rather the largest single source of inventory, almost 40%, will come from existing homeowners selling and moving into a different residence.www.probuilder.com
