Steady Housing Market Expected as Foreclosure Protections Expire

If you own a home, chances are your net worth has shot up in the last year. Skyrocketing home prices caused by a pandemic-fueled real estate frenzy have led to a scenario where homeowners in the U.S. are sitting on a record $22.7 worth of home equity after gaining $2.7 trillion in equity over the last year, according to a new report. If you’re approaching retirement and looking to tap your home’s equity, there are several strategies you may want to think about, from downsizing to taking out a reverse mortgage.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO