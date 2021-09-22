CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Helena house is latest front in neighbors’ war on Pacaso

By Jesse Duarte
Napa Valley Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActive in her church and service clubs, Midge Burns loved to entertain friends and paint nature scenes behind her creekside home on Riesling Way. Two years after Burns’ death at the age of 101, that house has become the latest flashpoint in a war between Pacaso and St. Helena residents who say the company's co-ownership model is hollowing out communities by commercializing residential areas and replacing homeowners like Burns with part-timers who disrupt neighborhoods with rowdy parties and other nuisances.

