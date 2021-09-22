Thirteen Men Arrested On Felony Warrants Over Past Week By Local Authorities
Thirteen men were arrested on felony warrants by local authorities from Sept. 13-21, 2021, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Sgt. Brandon Mayes spotted Jacob Thomas Ramsey walking at 9:18 a.m. Sept. 19, on the wrong side of Carter Street. They contacted him and conducted a records check. Communications operators advised the 26-year-old Sulphur Springs man had an outstanding parole warrant. The officers took him into custody and transported him to jail for violation of parole, which he was on for a felony cattle, horse or exotic animal theft conviction.www.ksstradio.com
