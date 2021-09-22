Thirteen Men Arrested On Felony Warrants Over Past Week By Local Authorities

All of the county’s volunteer fire departments received 2 SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) cylinders Monday morning to assist them in their fire respond duties. This marks the second year in a row the VFDs have received air cylinders from Hopkins County. Last year, the county distributed 49 air cylinders to help VFDs replace equipment that is out-of-date and, in some cases, to provide the life-saving equipment for those lacking enough tot property protect members. In 2020, the devices were obtained using CARES Act funding to enable the VFD members responding along with EMS on medical calls to wear proper protective equipment.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO