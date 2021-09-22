CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity girls volleyball keeps strong campaign rolling, downs Bishop McDevitt 3-0

By Jon Fauber
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Trinity improved to 7-0 on the season as the Shamrocks emphatically defeated Bishop McDevitt Tuesday. The Shamrocks cruised to a 25-9, 25-4, 25-18 win. Abigail McMullin accounted for 5 aces and 4 kills, while teammate Allie Aschenbrenner tallied 4 aces, 6 assists, and 2 kills. Heather Seubert finished the contest with 3 aces and 15 digs, while Jena Minnick posted 10 aces, 4 kills, and 24 assists. Melissa Zack racked up 2 blocks and 5 kills, and Olivia Zimmerman chipped in 2 blocks and 3 kills. Ryanne Whiteman turned in a strong outing the included 20 digs, 2 kills, and 3 aces, while Sammi McAuliffe finished with 5 aces, 4 kills, and 3 blocks, respectively.

