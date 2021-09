Cait Lutz had two goals and two assists as West Essex, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to an 8-0 victory over Newark Academy in Livingston. Gianna Puorro added two goals with an assist and Gianna Macrino scored two goals for West Essex (9-0). Halle Aschenbach had a goal with two assists, Alexa Sedicino dished out two assists and Cielle McInerney scored a goal.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO