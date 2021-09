A 41-year-old woman and mother of three went missing from her home in Northeast Portland on Sept. 20, and her family is seeking the public’s help in trying to find her. Juana Isela Morales left her home in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. without her phone or wallet, said Miguel Garcia, her brother-in-law who is serving as a spokesman for the family.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO