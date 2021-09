If you’re like a lot of Americans, being stuck at home during the pandemic has given you a few ideas about remodeling your space. Maybe you need a proper home office, or it’s finally time to redo that kitchen from the 1970s. No matter what your project is or how you finance it, you may find yourself spending a lot more money than you budgeted for if you’re not careful. The price of building materials has shot up during the pandemic, the result of a surge in demand and shortage of supply. Lumber prices, even after a recent decline, are still about twice as high as they were in April 2020, according to an analysis by the National Association of Home Builders.

