Church of Jesus Christ finishes digitizing billions of historical family records
The final rolls of microfilm are scanned as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints completes a major digitization effort that began more than 20 years ago. The first microfilm scanners were purchased in 1999. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that it has reached a milestone 83 years in the making — the completion of its microfilm digitization initiative, making billions of historical family records available to the public.www.ksl.com
