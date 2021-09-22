Navajo Nation reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida hospitals reported 6,423 inpatients with COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the toll on hospitals continued to steadily decrease, according to numbers posted online by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The 6,423 patients were in 234 Florida hospitals, down from 6,731 patients in 260 hospitals in a Monday report. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was less than half of the total at the beginning of September. In all, 79 percent of Florida hospital beds were reported as being used Tuesday. Florida saw huge increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant spread across the state. The number of cases and hospitalizations have gradually decreased in recent weeks. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO