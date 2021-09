A Bronx driver plowed into a 16-year-old boy — leaving him clinging to life — and then struck a parked NYPD vehicle as he tried to flee, cops said. The 21-year-old motorist was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima south on Webster Avenue near East Gun Hill Road in Norwood just after 9 p.m. Tuesday when he crossed over the double yellow lines into the opposite lane, striking the teen cyclist heading north on Webster, authorities said.

BRONX, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO