Montana Officials Criticize Canada Border Closure Extension

The Biden administration announced Monday the land border with Canada will remain restricted to all non-essential travel through Oct. 21. That’s in contrast with Canada’s side of the border, which since Aug. 9 has been open for U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated and have tested negative for the coronavirus.
(KNSI) — Two local congressional representatives and another from northern Minnesota have sent a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security asking for an immediate report for a plan to put new border procedures into place once they are reopened. Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer, Seventh District Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach,...
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Last week, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would extend it's non-essential ground travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 between countries. Now, locals in the Great Falls community are speaking up saying it's hurting the economy. Whether you're a...
Political and community leaders are expressing outrage over the restrictions at the Northern Border being extended, again, for the 18th month since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The closure is preventing Canadians from entering the U.S. through border crossings. We talk with North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas and New York State Senator Dan Stec about the closure to all-but-essential travel continuing for at least another month.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A senior U.S. Diplomat to Haiti resigned, citing what he called the Biden administration's inhumane deportation policy. The diplomat, Daniel Foote, was appointed special envoy to Haiti in July. In his stinging resignation letter, he criticized the Biden administration for deporting some of the thousands of...
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley is criticizing Democrats in Congress and in the White House for what he says is a worsening “crisis” at the southern U.S. border. Grassley says the escalating troubles are driven by “lax enforcement policies” as well as the administration granting “sweeping amnesty” for...
There are two things most New Yorkers haven’t seen much of lately:. 1) Republicans and Democrats agreeing on an issue. Travelers and business operators wishing for the full resumption of travel between the U.S. and our neighbor to the north are hoping the first one leads to the other. The...
U.S. Senators for Idaho Jim Risch and Mike Crapo are responding to the Biden Administration’s decision Monday to extend border restrictions with Canada.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The U.S. has extended it's non-essential ground travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico. However, these restrictions don't apply to some. So, for Montana farmers and ranchers, their day to day operations haven't changed much as cross borer trade is still allowed between countries. "It doesn't really...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is upset that the Biden administration has not lifted a ban on travel across the Canada-U.S. land border, calling it a "baffling decision." The White House on Monday overhauled some of its international travel restrictions but left the Canada border ban in place, The Associated Press reported.
Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement Monday after the Biden administration announced it is extending restrictions on nonessential travel at the U.S.-Canada border for another month, until October 21. “Again without an explanation from the White House, it’s impossible to know what’s driving this baffling decision to extend these...
The Canadian border with the US has been restricted since March of 2020 and Montana Senator Jon Tester, along with seven other northern border state senators want the border opened to vaccinated Canadians. Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans in August, but the US is continuing its ban on "non-essential travel" from Canada, which is reviewed every month.
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday said it will extend restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico that bar nonessential travel such as tourism by foreigners despite Ottawa's decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans. Canada on Aug. 9 began allowing fully vaccinated...
The United States will extend its border closure with Canada to non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic another month, the White House announced Monday, Sept. 20. White House Response Coordinator Jeff Zients announced the closure will be extended until Oct. 21, USA Today reported along with several other national news sources.
Border state senators say the restrictions have led to "economic and emotional strain in our communities" — a fair point considering they've been in place since March 2020. Four U.S. senators on Friday asked President Joe Biden to lift restrictions that have barred travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020.
MALONE — The Biden Administration announced Monday that the U.S.-Canada border closure has been extended by another month, to Oct. 21. State politicians and local associations expressed their grievances toward the extension of the closure. “The announcement that the United States-Canada border closure has been extended until Oct. 21 while...
Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections.
The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud.
In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations.
"We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.
President Biden is getting a lot of heat for the way his administration is processing the roughly 15,000 Haitians who amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month. The Department of Homeland Security is flying hundreds of Haitians back to their chaotic homeland, even though most of them appear to have traveled to the U.S. border from long residencies in South America, and releasing hundreds more into the U.S. with orders to appear before immigration judges.
