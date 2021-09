In a Washington Post op-ed vilifying Texas’ draconian anti-abortion law, Uma Thurman opened up about her own personal experience. “In the hope of drawing the flames of controversy away from the vulnerable women on whom this law will have an immediate effect, I am sharing my own experience,” the actress wrote. In the candid piece, Thurman details the situation that surrounded her difficult, though “right choice.” She said that she was 15 and had just began her acting career and was living out of a suitcase in Europe, when she was “accidentally impregnated by a much older man.” She said she contemplated...

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO