In a U.S. Kids Golf Tournament over the weekend, 11-year old Jake Martinez did the near impossible by recording two hole in ones in the same round. Golf Digest reported that in round one of the Palm Springs open, the Tucson native got off to a rocky start by double bogeying the first and third holes. Yet his fortunes turned on the fifth hole when he aced the 95-yard par three. Just seven holes later, on the 100 yard par three twelve hole, Martinez hit the same club.

8 DAYS AGO