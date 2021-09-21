CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

When And Where To Expect Nevada’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

By Emerson
Only In Nevada
Only In Nevada
 10 days ago

There’s definitely a lot to love about fall in Nevada. The pumpkin-flavored everything, the cooler weather, the holidays (Nevada Day is our favorite, of course), the change of scenery – this is definitely a magical time of year. However, if we had to pick our favorite part of autumn, it’s definitely got to be the appearance of fall foliage! Here in Nevada, there are many landscapes that transform with autumn hues as the leaves start to change. Here’s when you can expect to see fall foliage in Nevada this year, according to an interactive map courtesy of SmokyMountains.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8BkC_0c3pG4pX00
Leaf-peeping season is upon us! Fall colors are notoriously fleeting, so planning ahead is paramount when it comes to fall adventures. Thankfully, there's an interactive fall foliage map from SmokyMountains and it makes planning fall fun easier than ever.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNn4V_0c3pG4pX00
SmokyMountains.com is a travel brand that markets and hosts travelers around the Smoky Mountain region. They've been publishing the predictive fall foliage map for nearly a decade, so although leaf predictions are never 100% accurate, you can still feel confident about the general timeline of fall foliage in Nevada.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofQBd_0c3pG4pX00
Using the interactive slider at the bottom of the map , you can physically see what regions of Nevada will experience peak fall foliage and when. According to the map, the Reno-Tahoe area will be at peak fall foliage the week of October 11, with the rest of Northern Nevada following close behind.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzsPs_0c3pG4pX00
The week of October 18, most of Northern Nevada will be at "near peak" with the northeast corner of the state at full peak! Southern Nevada will still be at partial peak at this time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqNUr_0c3pG4pX00
It isn't until the week of October 25 that all of Northern Nevada is either at peak or past its peak. Fall foliage in Southern Nevada is always last to make an appearance, with it expected to be at peak during the week of November 1. The entire state will be "past peak" by November 8.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lG0Ip_0c3pG4pX00
There are so many Nevada landscapes that completely transform as the autumn hues start to settle in. If you're in need of some inspiration for a fall adventure, our Fall Foliage Road Trip is a great place to start! It spans the entire state, stopping at gorgeous fall destinations like Lamoille Canyon and Great Basin National Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6ar2_0c3pG4pX00
You definitely don't want to miss the window for breathtaking fall foliage in Nevada. This colorful time of year never disappoints!

It’s only a matter of time before fall foliage arrives in the Silver State. What’s your favorite place to go leaf-peeping in Nevada? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

The Autumn Equinox is Almost Here: Where and when to See Peak Leaves

Autumn is once again upon us with the equinox happening on September 22. For those who are hoping to get out and see the changing colors, the Farmers Almanac predicts the following peak times:. September 15-30 Steamboat & Flat Tops. Rocky Mountain National Park. September 17-Oct. 1. Aspen. Grand Mesa.
COLORADO STATE
Spencer Evening World

When and where Indiana's fall leaves will be at their peak across the state

With fall fast approaching, it feels like the summer, August especially, "slipped away into a moment in time.” Taylor Swift, once again, captures the truth with her lyrics. This summer flew by, and we are fast approaching the cool, crisp temperatures and sweater weather of Autumn. Welcome. If you’re looking...
INDIANA STATE
mynbc5.com

Fall foliage map 2021: When, where to see the best colors in Vermont

Labor Day, often touted as the unofficial end of summer, has come and gone. Now the attention turns to the trees to view one of our region's most colorful displays — foliage. While foliage season typically runs between mid-September and late October, it can be difficult to determine when those...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Fall Color Guide: When And Where To Go For Best Views

Hooray, it's officially fall and I'm certainly not mad about it. Especially living in such a great place to enjoy the autumn scenery. Colorado is an awesome place to be for fall adventures. I love fall, the older I get, the more I enjoy it. Now, whether you like to just drive by some spots and view them from the car or take a hike and climb to some spots a little off the beaten path is up to you. But sometimes, the hardest part is figuring out the best times and days to go to see the leaves and trees in their full splendor. That's where this is going to come into play and hopefully help you (and I) out this year.
COLORADO STATE
Delaware County Daily Times

Fall foliage will approach its peak in mid-October

Fall foliage in the region will approach its peak the week of Oct. 20, according to Rick Hartlieb, assistant district forester for the William Penn Forest District. And it should be a colorful display — if Mother Nature cooperates. “The trees have not been stressed by summer drought,” Hartlieb said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Denver Post

Fall foliage update: Peak #Fallorado is coming soon in northern Colorado

If you’re looking for a peak experience when it comes to fall foliage, the time to visit your favorite leaf-peeping spot in northern Colorado may come this weekend. Grand County resident Leah Matamales says she believes the peak has arrived in the Fraser area where she lives, and should arrive soon where she works in Granby (15 miles northwest of Fraser and 600 feet lower in elevation). Steamboat Springs resident Caroline Lalive believes the peak there will arrive soon as well.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Day#Weather#Fall Foliage#Autumn#Smokymountains
wokq.com

Banner Fall Foliage Season Expected on the Seacoast of New Hampshire

State and Seacoast tourism officials are expecting a banner fall foliage season after uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on last year’s leaf peepers. The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development is predicting as many as 3.2 million visitors will head to the state for what is considered to be its second busiest season.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
101.5 KNUE

Texas May Miss Out on Its Fall Foliage Peak

Texas trees are well-known procrastinators, so we have plenty of time before the autumn leaves reach their peak in early November. We have to ask though; do the leaves here actually turn to a pretty orange and brown, or do they simply turn a lighter shade of green and fall off?
TEXAS STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Expert tips: Spotting peak fall foliage in regional areas

​Harrisburg, Pa -- To highlight some of the world’s most beautiful, diverse fall foliage, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is making its experts available to serve as regional advisers, offering tips and resources to help residents and visitors experience a colorful autumn in a variety of ways across the commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtae.com

Peak fall foliage in Pennsylvania still 2-3 weeks away

PITTSBURGH — Some leaves are starting to change color, but peak fall foliage is still two to three weeks away for most of Pennsylvania, according to the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. A new fall foliage map for Sept. 30 through Oct. 6 was released Thursday. The map...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTHI

Fall foliage in the Wabash Valley. Here's where you can find great views

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- There are several factors that play into what our fall foliage will look like each year. For instance, cool conditions, rainfall, and consistent soil moisture are key to those vibrant colors we love to see! News 10 spoke to one camper at Shakamak State Park who says he's looking forward to seeing nature and all of its beauty.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Texas

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Texas Costs Just $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Log cabins are a charming relic of pioneer days, reminding us of an era when life was still simple. Tucked away in the wooded landscape of Canyon Lake is a secluded log cabin that you can rent for just $100 per night. Surrounded by trees, the cabin feels remote even though it’s just a short drive from Gruene, Wimberley, and the lakefront itself. Come unplug for a while and enjoy a cozy, relaxing getaway far removed from the stresses of everyday life. You’ll never want to leave!
TEXAS STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Explore Case of Coors Heir Killed in Colorado

One of the most popular beer companies in the world was born right here in Colorado and still calls the Centennial State home, and that of course is Coors beer. Coors was started by its namesake, Adolf Coors, and for decades the main attraction to Golden, Colorado has been the Coors brewery. The brewery not only produces some of the nation's most famous beers but also offers extremely popular tours that attract the majority of tourists to the town.
COLORADO STATE
Only In Oregon

Take An Easy Loop Trail To Enter Another World At McDonald Forest In Oregon

McDonald State Forest is an often-overlooked place in Oregon, which is a shame, because it’s a true treasure. McDonald-Dunn Research Forest is located just north of Corvallis and is operated by the Oregon State University College of Forestry. The forest is available for day-use recreation, including hiking, biking, and horseback riding within the park’s 11,250 acres. […] The post Take An Easy Loop Trail To Enter Another World At McDonald Forest In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Only In Nevada

Only In Nevada

1K+
Followers
206
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Nevada is for people who LOVE the Silver State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy