When And Where To Expect Nevada’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

There’s definitely a lot to love about fall in Nevada. The pumpkin-flavored everything, the cooler weather, the holidays (Nevada Day is our favorite, of course), the change of scenery – this is definitely a magical time of year. However, if we had to pick our favorite part of autumn, it’s definitely got to be the appearance of fall foliage! Here in Nevada, there are many landscapes that transform with autumn hues as the leaves start to change. Here’s when you can expect to see fall foliage in Nevada this year, according to an interactive map courtesy of SmokyMountains.

Leaf-peeping season is upon us! Fall colors are notoriously fleeting, so planning ahead is paramount when it comes to fall adventures. Thankfully, there's an interactive fall foliage map from SmokyMountains and it makes planning fall fun easier than ever.

SmokyMountains.com is a travel brand that markets and hosts travelers around the Smoky Mountain region. They've been publishing the predictive fall foliage map for nearly a decade, so although leaf predictions are never 100% accurate, you can still feel confident about the general timeline of fall foliage in Nevada.

Using the interactive slider at the bottom of the map , you can physically see what regions of Nevada will experience peak fall foliage and when. According to the map, the Reno-Tahoe area will be at peak fall foliage the week of October 11, with the rest of Northern Nevada following close behind.

The week of October 18, most of Northern Nevada will be at "near peak" with the northeast corner of the state at full peak! Southern Nevada will still be at partial peak at this time.

It isn't until the week of October 25 that all of Northern Nevada is either at peak or past its peak. Fall foliage in Southern Nevada is always last to make an appearance, with it expected to be at peak during the week of November 1. The entire state will be "past peak" by November 8.

There are so many Nevada landscapes that completely transform as the autumn hues start to settle in. If you're in need of some inspiration for a fall adventure, our Fall Foliage Road Trip is a great place to start! It spans the entire state, stopping at gorgeous fall destinations like Lamoille Canyon and Great Basin National Park.

You definitely don't want to miss the window for breathtaking fall foliage in Nevada. This colorful time of year never disappoints!

