Lawrence, KS

KU student helps family in Kabul, Afghanistan flee after Taliban takeover

By Carolina Cruz
KCTV 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Weeks after the collapse of the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan, many families are still trying to get settled into their new cities as refugees. Baset Azizi, a senior at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, worked days to get his family to safety in Abu Dhabi. Azizi’s parents and three sisters will fly to the United States in a military plan and then settle in Kansas in the next two weeks.

