Orange, yellow and green permeate these environs. They’re the virgin cocktails inked with turmeric, mango and basil. They are kaleidoscopic plates of Afro Caribbean-inspired street food, Ethiopian injera plates and spiced stews. They are the bright interior where tangerine napkins pop against teal and emerald chairs and the browns and blues of large canvas art by Obaro Ene, a locally based Nigerian-American painter, teacher and hula-hooping artist, anchor the walls. This is the second act for Umana Restaurant and Wine Bar in its new Central Avenue location (the former New Scotland Antiques) just two doors from where it was before.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO