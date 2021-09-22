CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

‘Our city failed us’: City of Georgetown won’t fine Ponderosa Pet Resort for operating without kennel permit

By Jala Washington
KXAN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Owners who lost their dogs in the Ponderosa Pet Resort fire are now calling for accountability. The City of Georgetown’s Animal Services Department oversees kennels and revealed Ponderosa was operating without a permit. The city says failure to get a kennel permit doesn’t mean the business can’t go on, and Ponderosa does have a separate permit to operate.

Guest
7d ago

Seems like the city is inept. What’s the purpose of requiring a permit if you’re not going to enforce it. Shame on the city. Three of the four operating don’t have permits.

