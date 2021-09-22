‘Our city failed us’: City of Georgetown won’t fine Ponderosa Pet Resort for operating without kennel permit
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Owners who lost their dogs in the Ponderosa Pet Resort fire are now calling for accountability. The City of Georgetown’s Animal Services Department oversees kennels and revealed Ponderosa was operating without a permit. The city says failure to get a kennel permit doesn’t mean the business can’t go on, and Ponderosa does have a separate permit to operate.www.kxan.com
