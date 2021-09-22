CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM Modi, Biden to discuss wide range of issues, says senior

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 22 (ANI): The bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a chance to discuss a variety of issues in-person including Afghanistan and how to deal with Taliban, senior fellow in the foreign policy programme at Brookings Institution Tanvi Madan said on Tuesday.

