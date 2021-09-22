SpotemGottem's Attorney Clarifies Rumors: "This Was Not A Shootout"
As the public awaits more details about the frightening incident involving SpotemGottem, his lawyer has stepped in with a clarification. The rising Florida rapper has been enjoying his first tastes of fame as his "Beat Box" hit put him on the map after going viral on TikTok. He was hoping to be the next rapper out of the Sunshine State to take over the game, but all of his plans have been deferred after he was shot in Miami.www.hotnewhiphop.com
