SpotemGottem's Attorney Clarifies Rumors: "This Was Not A Shootout"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the public awaits more details about the frightening incident involving SpotemGottem, his lawyer has stepped in with a clarification. The rising Florida rapper has been enjoying his first tastes of fame as his "Beat Box" hit put him on the map after going viral on TikTok. He was hoping to be the next rapper out of the Sunshine State to take over the game, but all of his plans have been deferred after he was shot in Miami.

SpotemGottem Victim of Drive-By Shooting, in Hospital

Florida rapper SpotemGottem has been hospitalized after he was a victim of a drive-by shooting on Friday. Per his legal counsel, “SpotemGottem was the victim of a drive-by shooting this morning, leaving the studio.”. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources indicate the shooting took place around 3 a.m. local time...
SpotemGottem Shot in Florida Drive-By: Report

The rapper reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to both of his legs and is in stable condition at a Florida hospital. SpotemGottem has reportedly been shot in Miami. The 19-year-old Florida rapper, né Nehemiah Lamar Harden, has been hospitalized after he was a victim in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning, his lawyer confirmed to Complex. He was allegedly shot while "leaving the studio," the outlet reports.
SpotemGottem Shot In Miami

SpotemGottem is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in a road rage incident in Miami. Law enforcements tell TMZ the 19-year-old rapper was a passenger traveling down I-95 at 3 am when a car pulled up and fired from an automatic weapon. The driver was struck in his hip, while SpotemGottem suffered wounds in both legs. They were taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
SpotemGottem’s Vehicle Shot 22 Times In “Road Rage” Attack

SpotEmGottem was the victim of what police describe as a “road rage” shooting early this morning. As TMZ reports, the 19-year-old Jacksonville, Florida rapper’s vehicle was shot at least 22 times on the driver’s side after leaving a recording studio in Miami. SpotEmGottem, born Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was riding in the front passenger seat of a car headed southbound on I-95 around 3AM when another vehicle pulled up and started shooting with an automatic weapon. The driver was shot in the hip, while SpotEmGottem took bullets in both legs. His manager told Complex he is out of surgery, in stable condition, and is expected to fully recover.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
