SpotemGottem's Attorney Clarifies Rumors: "This Was Not A Shootout"

One of my favorite scenes in the Starsky and Hutch movie was when they went to the jail to visit Will Farrell. It got FREAKY! That scene came to mind when I heard about today’s Florida woman story. Police say a recent visitor at the Charlotte County Jail got jiggy with it during a video chat with an incarcerated man. Here’s her pic. Investigators say they observed 38-year-old Danielle Ferrero as she talked suggestively to a prisoner via video phone. After several minutes of adult-oriented conversation, guards say they saw the woman lift her shirt to expose her breasts to the inmate. She went on to expose her chest to the inmate a total of three times. The report also states that Ferrero was seen pleasuring herself multiple times during the call. The woman was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs and violation of probation. Source: WFLA.com.

