‘Wonder Years’ reboot promo brings 34-cent gas, free burgers to Hollywood gas station

A Hollywood gas station was offering Angelenos on Tuesday to take a trip to the 1960s with period-era gasoline prices and free burgers as part of a marketing campaign for ABC’s remake of “The Wonder Years.”

The TV network partnered with Beverly Hills-based C3 and the event production company Experimental Supply House to celebrate the upcoming premiere of the new series, inspired by the award-winning series of the same name that ran from 1988 to 1993 and starred Fred Savage.

On Tuesday, the gas station at 1787 N. Highland Ave. was decked out in 1960s-era flare, selling gasoline at 34 cents per gallon and offering free food.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Angelenos could drive up to the gas station and order cheeseburgers, fries and milkshakes. The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until supplies last.

In a city where gas prices are currently averaging more than $4 per gallon in most neighborhoods, the event was expected to draw a big crowd and bring traffic congestion.

“The Wonder Years” is set to premiere Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. The remake of the heartfelt family comedy is set in the same turbulent late-1960s time period as the original but follows a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.